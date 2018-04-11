Teacher Uses Walkout To Have Sex With Student

A married 35-year-old Oklahoma teacher has reportedly confessed to taking a 15-year-old boy with her to a teacher’s protest at the state capitol and having sex with him before they picked up other students on the way and again after they dropped the students off on the way back.

On Saturday, Keri Hoffman and her husband drove to the Clinton Police Department, where she confessed she had done more than that; she and the boy had sex repeatedly since March 30 inside her car and inside her father’s detached garage. – READ MORE

