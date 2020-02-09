WATCH: Tucker Carlson exposes the ‘most radical’ immigration bill that is designed to ‘create a whole new country’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is sounding the alarm bells over new immigration legislation that he described on Friday as the “single most extreme and disruptive piece of legislation ever to gain widespread support in the Congress in the history of this country.”

The legislation — dubbed the “New Way Forward Act” — would, according to Carlson, “allow people who have committed serious felonies in other countries to move to the United States legally” and “make it nearly impossible for Federal immigration officials to detain immigrants, no matter how potentially dangerous they are.”

“Perhaps most infuriatingly, and remarkably, it will require taxpayers to transport deported criminals back into the United States,” Carlson explained. “In other words, you break our laws, you hurt our people, we will send you a plane ticket. We will pay for you to come back.” – READ MORE