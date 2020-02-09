Republican Joe Walsh gives up on primary bid, says he’ll vote for a socialist before President Trump (VIDEO)

Republican presidential candidate and former Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.) abandoned his long-shot primary challenge against President Donald Trump on Friday, and promised to dedicate his time to electing “any Democrat” in his efforts to oust the president.

In making his announcement, Walsh told CNN, “I would rather have a socialist in the White House than a dictator.”

JUST NOW: ” I would rather have a socialist in the White House than a dictator.” As he drops out of GOP primary Former Tea Party Republican @WalshFreedom says he will back any Democrat.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/sEd1Oc4nez — John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 7, 2020

Walsh, a Tea Party conservative and longtime member of the GOP, broke the news that he was suspending his campaign on CNN, and blamed his own party, saying, “This Republican Party is not my Republican Party. It’s Trump’s political party, and I feel like I don’t belong. I think it’s a cult, and I think Trump needs to be removed.”

The former congressman vowed to spend the rest of his time before the November election to send "any Democrat" to the Oval Office — even a socialist.