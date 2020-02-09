WATCH: Susan Collins Calls Enraged Voicemails She Received ‘a Sad Commentary’ After Voting to Acquit Trump

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is expressing her disapproval for the angered voicemails she received after she voted to acquit President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

The Senate voted largely along party lines on Wednesday, resulting in the acquittal of the president on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Following her vote to acquit Trump, the Maine senator received voicemails of people expressing their frustration for her decision.

During a Fox News interview on Wednesday, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum played one of the voicemails, where one constituent called her a “vile piece of garbage” and claimed she was “a traitor that you support people like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.”

In response, Collins said, “This is a continuation of the kind of abuse and harassment that has occurred for my staff, my family and me since my vote for Justice Kavanaugh.”

"I think it's a sad commentary that we can't have differences of opinion without resorting to profanity to death threats to vile language," she continued, adding, "And yet it seems we lost the ability in this country to disagree respectfully."