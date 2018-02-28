Politics TV
WATCH: Tucker Blasts Florida Sheriff For Failure To Stop Shooting — ‘Something Is Wrong With Sheriff Israel’
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said on his show Monday that he believes there is something seriously wrong with Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
“Israel relentlessly brags about himself,” Carlson stated.
“Once the Parkland shooting began, Israel’s deputies refused their most basic duties. Deputy Scot Peterson’s only job was to protect students at the school–hid while Cruz murdered 17 people. When three more Broward deputies arrived, they too took shelter behind their cars, rather than try and enter the school and save the lives of children.” – READ MORE
