U.N. report accuses North Korea of supplying Syria’s chemical weapons program

A United Nations report has accused Kim Jong Un’s North Korean regime of supplying the Syrian government with the components needed to make chemical weapons.

The components were part of “at least 40 previously unreported shipments by North Korea to Syria between 2012 and 2017 of prohibited ballistic missile parts and materials that could be used for both military and civilian purposes,” according to the report in The New York Times.

The U.N. report has not been released to the public, but the Times was allowed to see it.

The New York Times added that “[t]he supplies from North Korea include acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers.” The piece also stated that “North Korean missile technicians have also been spotted working at known chemical weapons and missile facilities inside Syria, according to the report, which was written by a panel of experts who looked at North Korea’s compliance with United Nations sanctions.”

This repeated shipment of material for weapons is especially troubling since both North Korea and Syria are heavily sanctioned, and the U.S., U.S. Allies and the United Nations have all been surveilling the two countries for years. – READ MORE

