FL House Speaker Richard Corcoran: Obama-Era ‘No-Arrest Policy’ May Have Shielded Florida Shooter

An Obama-era “no-arrest policy” guideline for school discipline may have hindered the ability of authorities to prevent Nikolas Cruz’s mass murder of 17 persons at a Florida high school on February 14, said the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Richard Corcoran.

Corcoran, a Republican from Florida’s Pasco County, made his comments on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel coordinated with the Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie to implement a school disciplinary guidelines — entitled the PROMISE program: Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Supports & Education — oriented around racial and ethnic quotas.

Breitbart News’s Dr. Susan Berry reported: “The Obama-era Departments of Education and Justice – under education secretary Arne Duncan and Attorney General Eric Holder –issued school guidelines in 2014 that claimed students of color are “disproportionately impacted” by suspensions and expulsions, a situation they said leads to a “school-to-prison pipeline” that discriminates against minority and low-income students.”

Corcoran is proposing legislation to do away with the PROMISE program, he said:

Not only are we looking into it, and not only is it part of the cause of our call for [Scott Israel’s] incompetence, in the legislation that we’re about to propose we’re doing away with what we call the “No-Arrest policy.” They call it something nice and flowery like the “PROMISE program.” It’s not a promise program. What it is is allowing kids who are constantly engaged in — it’s supposed to only be misdemeanor behavior, but how does the school personnel know if the law enforcement isn’t called? It’s felony behavior, and numerous of those felonies were alleged against [Nikolas Cruz]. Nothing was done because of this PROMISE policy, and as a result we have this tremendous tragedy that we’re all suffering through. – READ MORE

