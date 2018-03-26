True Pundit

WATCH: Trump's Friend Says President Will Be Making 'One or Two' Final Changes to Government

During an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Christopher Ruddy, the founder and CEO of Newsmax, said President Donald Trump will be making a couple more changes to his administration.

Ruddy told Martha Raddatz that his friend, the president, is “perplexed by all these reports that there’s chaos at the White House or mass staff changes.”

In contrast to the media reports, Trump reportedly told Ruddy that he believes the White House is “operating like a smooth machine.” – READ MORE

Trump's Friend Says President Will Be Making 'One or Two' Final Changes to Government

"...that's going to be it."

"...that’s going to be it."
