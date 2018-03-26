Ivanka Trump: ‘Skill-Based Education Is Crucial’ for American Workers

Mom, wife, daughter of the president and adviser to Donald J. Trump, Ivanka Trump has written an op ed for Fox News in which she makes her views quite clear about what our country must do in order to match skilled and well-trained Americans with good-paying jobs and success in today’s economy.

She forthrightly describes how she visited Iowa students this past week at the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center in her Fox News opinion piece published this weekend.

“It was incredible to see firsthand how high school juniors and seniors are solving real-world challenges while learning how to code, program robots, develop electrical and plumbing systems, and pioneer innovations in bioscience,” she wrote.

Ivanka Trump, 36 and the mother of three children, also said that “skill-based education is crucial to putting more Americans on a path to promising careers — and filling the jobs of the future, as well as those that are vacant today.”

The president, she wrote, is “committed to expanding 21st century opportunities through affordable workforce development programs.” – READ MORE

