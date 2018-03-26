Dad sentenced for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 60 years in prison in Texas Friday for attempting to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist.

Andrew Turley, 30, was convicted of “trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

In 2015, Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist titled “Play with Daddie’s Little Girl.” The Houston Police Department exchanged emails with Turley who told them he had “a girl younger than 10” who he could drug with “sleep meds” before the meeting, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

Turley told the officers it was $1,000 for two hours with his daughter and stated the child “might be too young for intercourse but everything else was OK.” – READ MORE

