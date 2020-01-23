WATCH: Trump Trolls Schiff With Road Runner Cartoon, Schiff As Wile E. Coyote

On Wednesday, President Trump took aim at Adam Schiff, retweeting a video depicting Schiff as perennial loser Wile E. Coyote in a mock Road Runner cartoon. The video was tweeted out by Dan Scavino, the Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media at the White House.

In the 90-second “Politizoid” cartoon, produced by “Hollywood U.S.A., AKA Adam Schiff’s Back Yard,” titled, “Schiff Hits the Fan,” the Road Runner, retitled Trump Runner (Tweetatus Maximus), is speeding along a desert road. The scene then shifts to Schiff, named Schiff T. Coyote (Politicus Hackitus) as Wile E. Coyote, doing his best to ratchet up “collusion tension” on a catapult loaded down with a huge boulder, with the catapult named “Catapults of Mueller.” As the Road Runner flashes past, Schiff, behind the boulder, yanks on the rope to launch the catapult and fling the boulder, but the weight of the boulder actually flips the catapult backward and pulverizes Schiff into the ground.

Next scene: atop a cliff overlooking the road, Schiff is ready with a box of "Instant Obstruction Boulders" which require only a drop from a syringe to make them grow from pebbles to huge boulders. Schiff adds a drop from the syringe, triggering the instant growth of the boulder, which promptly crushes him underneath it.