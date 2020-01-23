John Cusack at Bernie Sanders rally: World has ’10-12-year window’ to stop climate change, ‘predatory capitalism’

Actor John Cusack sounded the alarm on climate change and “predatory capitalism” while introducing presidential primary contender Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Saturday afternoon rally in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The 53-year-old actor declared that billionaires were “getting nervous,” while the corporate media were “confused” about Sanders’ campaign.

“And, it seems like every conceivable power structure on earth is trying to kill or derail our movement, but we’re still here,” he said.

He then decried a form of capitalism he dubbed “predatory capitalism,” which “takes our lives… our labor, our spirt, our air and water, even our earth.”

He continued, “Bernie respects us enough to tell the truth, the hard truth: We have a 10-to-12-year window to radically transform our energy systems, or climate change, predatory capitalism, and endless war economies will rob us of the right to any future at all.” – READ MORE