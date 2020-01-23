Judge: Hunter Biden Must Appear in Court After Violating Order to Turn Over Financial Docs

Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President and 2020 Democrat Joe Biden, must appear in court after violating court orders to turn over financial documents as part of a paternity case, an Arkansas judge said.

On Monday, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer approved an “Order to Appear and Show Cause,” which was filed into the court record on Tuesday due to the state’s courts being closed on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “The one-sentence order was prepared by Clinton and Jennifer Lancaster, attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Biden’s 16-month-old child,” notes the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In May, Roberts, a 28-year-old stripper, filed a lawsuit against Biden, alleging that he is the father of her 16-month-old baby — a fact since confirmed by DNA testing and affirmed by the judge in the case — and requested that he pay child support. Further, Roberts has asked him to cover her lawyer fees. According to court documents filed by Roberts, the two met at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she was once employed.

The court order comes as the Senate impeachment of President Donald Trump has begun. The younger Biden has been floated as a possible witness in the trial. – READ MORE