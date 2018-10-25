WATCH: Trump Trolls Obama With 2005 Obama Speech. It’s Terrific.

On Tuesday, President Trump expertly trolled former President Obama on the subject of illegal immigration with this tweet, referencing a speech then-Senator Obama gave in 2005:

I agree with President Obama 100%! pic.twitter.com/PI3aW1Zh5Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2018

Obama’s exact words: We all agree on the need to better secure the border, and to punish employers who choose to hire illegal immigrants. We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States but those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those following the law. We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.– READ MORE