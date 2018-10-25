    True Pundit

    FBI investigation at New Castle post office, linked to possible suspicious package sent to Joe Biden

    Posted on by
    There is a large police presence at a post office in New Castle County, Delaware.

    County police tell Action News Thursday morning the FBI has taken over an investigation at the Quigly Boulevard post office that they were originally called to inspect.

    This comes as news broke that a possible explosive device may have been mailed to a home belonging to former Vice President Joe Biden.

    Law enforcement sources tell ABC News the item bears similarities to the other packages with devices that are being scrutinized by federal authorities. – READ MORE

