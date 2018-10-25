FBI investigation at New Castle post office, linked to possible suspicious package sent to Joe Biden

There is a large police presence at a post office in New Castle County, Delaware.

County police tell Action News Thursday morning the FBI has taken over an investigation at the Quigly Boulevard post office that they were originally called to inspect.

#Breaking: A source has just sent me this photograph of a package device intercepted at a Wilmington post office intended for former Vice President Joe Biden. We are trying to confirm with the @SecretService. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/ZCI82gcG99 — Chris O’Connell (@CoconnellFox29) October 25, 2018

Federal authorities confirm another suspicious package was sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, @edokeefe reports. The package, which is consistent with the other ones sent to Democrats and CNN offices, was found at a facility in New Castle, Delaware. https://t.co/e2hhbMxlJc pic.twitter.com/8z05HOnrYn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 25, 2018

FBI and other emergency services respond to a post office in Delaware, where a suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden has been found pic.twitter.com/LuaP0fcY3c — BNO News (@BNONews) October 25, 2018

This comes as news broke that a possible explosive device may have been mailed to a home belonging to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News the item bears similarities to the other packages with devices that are being scrutinized by federal authorities. – READ MORE