    WATCH: Migrant Admits ‘Criminals Are Everywhere’ In Caravan

    A migrant traveling north with the massive caravan that is trekking to the U.S. border admitted during an interview on Tuesday that there are “criminals” embedded in the group.

    “Criminals are everywhere,” one migrant told Fox News. “It’s criminals in here. It is. But it is not that many. It is good people here trying to get through Mexico and then get to the United States. It doesn’t mean that everybody is a criminal.”

    The migrant’s admission comes just as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said Tuesday that there are “gang members” and people with “significant criminal histories” that are mixed in with the caravan.- READ MORE

