WATCH: Trump Tells Supporters the US Will Never ‘Lock Down Again’

President Donald Trump is promising Americans he has no plans to shut down the nation again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were compared to Europe. Germany is doing so well. France is doing so well. Everyone’s doing so well. No, they’re not doing well, and you take a look at what’s going on, and we want the best for them,” Trump said during a rally in Florida Thursday.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We’re never going to lock down again.” pic.twitter.com/CpJ6uBssW5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 29, 2020

He added: “We’re on their team. We want to work with them and everything else, but they’re not doing well. They’re spiking up big. They’re shutting down, they’re locking down. I disagree with that because we’re never going to lock down again. We locked down, we understood the disease and now we’re open for business and that’s what it is.” – READ MORE

