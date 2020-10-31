Michigan Dem Worries Democrats Will Lose Senate Seat

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) on Wednesday expressed concern about incumbent senator Gary Peters’s (D., Mich.) reelection chances against Republican challenger John James.

“That is a very competitive race, and that race has not yet been decided,” Dingell said during an interview on MSNBC. “Every vote is going to matter in this election and I feel about this race the way that I did about Donald Trump winning Michigan four years ago. It could happen.”

Dingell pointed out that Trump’s narrow victories in swing states, including Michigan, in 2016 came after he aggressively campaigned there. She stressed that a similar result is possible this year.- READ MORE

