Joe Biden says much of the protest violence is a ‘cry for justice’ in speech to supporters

The tone-deaf comment comes as another night of violence erupts in Philadelphia

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters that much of the protest violence was a “cry for justice,” even as protests were starting up for a second day in Philadelphia.

Biden was speaking to supporters Tuesday at a voter mobilization event in Atlanta when he made the comments.

“A season of protest has broken out all across the nation!” Biden said.

“Protesting though, is not burning and looting. Violence can never be a tactic or tolerated, and it won’t, but much of it is a cry for justice from a community that has long had the knees of injustice on their necks,” he added.- READ MORE

