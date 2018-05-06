Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Sends NRA Crowd into a Frenzy, Drops Epic Zinger on Clinton’s Election Night Debacle
During the wide-ranging speech, which lasted over three-quarters of an hour, the president discussed his many battles — including with taxes, unemployment and Robert Mueller’s “witch hunt.”
“Remember they said there’s no way, Electoral College, there is no way to 270 for me? There is no way to 270.
“They were right — but 306 was OK, right?” the president said, eliciting laughter and cheers from the audience by referencing his final Electoral College tally. – READ MORE
