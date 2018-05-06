WATCH: Dan Bongino Fires A Torpedo At The Media For Not Holding Mueller Accountable

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino accused the media of being “accomplices” in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe during a Friday night interview.

Bongino joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to discuss a judge going off on Mueller for seemingly using Paul Manafort’s financial crimes to try to eventually remove the president from office.

“The press are accomplices in this,” Bongino said. “With a fair and free press you would expect that they would do basic things like journalism and say something, Tucker, like, ‘Hey, is there actually a predicate crime that we’re investigating?’” – READ MORE

