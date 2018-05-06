Hannity: Federal Judge’s ‘Excoriation’ of Mueller Team ‘Biggest Beatdown I Have Ever Seen’ (VIDEO)

In his Opening Monologue, Sean Hannity praised a federal district judge who he said “excoriated” Robert Mueller’s legal team in their case against political consultant and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Hannity said Judge Thomas S. Ellis III of the Eastern District of Virginia “courageously [stood] up to this totally out-of-control witch hunt” against President Donald Trump.

Ellis told Mueller’s attorneys that they “don’t really care about Mr. Manafort. You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1