True Pundit

Politics TV

Hannity: Federal Judge’s ‘Excoriation’ of Mueller Team ‘Biggest Beatdown I Have Ever Seen’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

In his Opening Monologue, Sean Hannity praised a federal district judge who he said “excoriated” Robert Mueller’s legal team in their case against political consultant and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Hannity said Judge Thomas S. Ellis III of the Eastern District of Virginia “courageously [stood] up to this totally out-of-control witch hunt” against President Donald Trump.

Ellis told Mueller’s attorneys that they “don’t really care about Mr. Manafort. You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Hannity: Federal Judge's 'Excoriation' of Mueller Team 'Biggest Beatdown I Have Ever Seen'
Hannity: Federal Judge's 'Excoriation' of Mueller Team 'Biggest Beatdown I Have Ever Seen'

In his Opening Monologue, Sean Hannity praised a federal district judge who he said "excoriated" Robert Mueller's legal team in their case against political consultant and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: