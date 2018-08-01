True Pundit

WATCH: Trump Responds to Reporters ‘Red Line’ Question by Completely Shattering Obama’s Reputation

Posted on
During the news conference, The Daily Caller’s Saagar Enjeti asked a question about a tweet the president had sent out Sunday that threatened a government shutdown if the president’s signature infrastructure project wasn’t funded by Congress.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!” the president wrote.

“Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”

Are you saying you would be willing to shut the government down in September if it does not fully fund $25 billion for the border wall and also deliver the immigration priorities that you listed in your tweet? Or are you leaving some room for negotiation there?”  Enjeti asked.

“I would be willing to close it down to get it done,” Trump responded. “I would certainly be willing to consider a shutdown if we don’t get proper border security.” – READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday said he supports shutting down the government to ensure changes to immigration law, regardless of political consequences.

“I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown,” Trump tweeted.

“A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!” he added.

Trump has in each of the last three days expressed a commitment to shutting down the government when the fiscal year ends in September if he does not receive funding for his border wall, as well as changes to legal immigration programs. – READ MORE

'I just want great border security. Okay?'

