Toronto Lawmakers Go Full SJW, Call for Citizens To Be Stripped of Guns

After the tragic shooting that took place in Toronto’s Greektown on July 22, in which 29-year-old Faisal Hussain — who reports say had a long history of mental illness — killed two and injured another 13 people, city officials have jumped all over the issue of guns with the most shortsighted of solutions.

“Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?” Toronto mayor John Tory told the National Post.

The obvious answer to Tory’s question is that some people like to go hunting. Others like to have guns for home security. Some people may even just enjoy having a vintage collection. You know, normal, everyday activities.

But perhaps a more fitting answer to Tory would be the simple issue of having some means of self-defense when killers like Hussain open fire at innocent people.

“I know answering questions like this won’t fully eliminate tragedies like this, but even if we can prevent one of these incidents, then in my view it is a discussion worth having and having very soon,” Tory added. – READ MORE

Over 450 orders to remove firearms from individuals have been carried out under Florida’s new “red flag” law since it was enacted in mid-March, Tampa’s WFTS-TV reported Monday.

The Risk Protection Act was passed in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in February. One of the most controversial provisions in it was that it allowed law enforcement to take firearms away from individuals who had been reported to be a threat to themselves or others with little to no due process.

In just Pinellas County alone, sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Schmittendorf said, authorities have “taken in about 200 firearms and around 30,000 rounds of ammunition.”

“You’ve got an AK-47 style here and an AR-15 style there. We’ve got some rifles and a cache of handguns,” Schmittendorf said as he showed reporters around the room where seized firearms are kept.

“In Pinellas County, a 5-man team is devoted to working only risk protection cases,” WFTS reported.

“So far the team has filed 64 risk protection petitions in court, the second highest number of cases in a Florida county. Broward County has the most, 88 risk protection petitions (as of early-July) since the law took effect in mid-March.” – READ MORE

