Trump Hammers Russia, Moves to Steal Their Energy Dollars

In an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow hammered that point home, emphasizing trade with the European Union — with the subtext that Moscow was going to be cornered by new regulations.

Kudlow was appearing, of course, to talk about Wednesday’s White House meeting between Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, which ended with the EU tentatively agreeing to buy more U.S. goods and both sides agreeing to back away from tariffs.

“This was a very big day for free and fair trade,” the president said, adding that his administration would work with the EU to reduce “bureaucratic obstacles.”

“We had a big day, very big,” Trump added. “We set out to launch a new phase of close friendship between the United States and the European Union, strong trade relationships where both of us will win.”

On “Face the Nation,” Kudlow emphasized strong economic growth — 4.1 percent in the last quarter, according to Friday’s Commerce Department report — but also slipped in the fact that the EU would also be buying energy from the United States.

As stated previously, the president spent much of his time in Europe lamenting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. That’s the $11 billion gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea which makes Germany, supposedly the linchpin of NATO force and deterrence in Europe, even more dependent on Russian energy. – READ MORE

CNN analyst April Ryan said last week that President Donald Trump was trying to become a “dictator” and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was fooling him.

Ryan argued that as Trump saw backlash over his trade policies, he was less able to act like the dictator he wanted to be. “Donald Trump thinks he can do whatever he wants to this world and this nation and it’s not happening,” she said.

“People are rising up, the farmers are rising up, his base. People are saying ‘no more.’ Veterans are not showing up like he wants them to at rallies,” she added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1