WATCH: Trump Releases Video Showing Google’s Bias Against Him

President Donald Trump responded to Google’s claim that it is not biased in its search results on Wednesday by releasing a video showing Google’s bias against his administration.

Trump announced yesterday that he was considering taking action against Google after reports surfaced that showed Google’s bias against conservatives in their search results.- READ MORE

In the midst of the Tuesday fury over allegations that Google News uses a biased algorithm that results in far fewer links to conservative news sites, the top story on Google News was a CNN article defending Google News.

When readers went into Google, clicked “news,” then clicked “top stories” in the U.S., the No. 1 link was a CNN article headlined “Trump slams Google search as ‘rigged’ — but it’s not.”

The piece lays out what President Trump has said about reports of Google bias, then provides a platform for the search engine to deny, deny, deny.

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” a Google spokesperson told CNN. “We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.” – READ MORE