WATCH: Trump Releases Video Showing Google’s Bias Against Him
President Donald Trump responded to Google’s claim that it is not biased in its search results on Wednesday by releasing a video showing Google’s bias against his administration.
#StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/xqz599iQZw
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018
Trump announced yesterday that he was considering taking action against Google after reports surfaced that showed Google’s bias against conservatives in their search results.- READ MORE
In the midst of the Tuesday fury over allegations that Google News uses a biased algorithm that results in far fewer links to conservative news sites, the top story on Google News was a CNN article defending Google News.
When readers went into Google, clicked “news,” then clicked “top stories” in the U.S., the No. 1 link was a CNN article headlined “Trump slams Google search as ‘rigged’ — but it’s not.”
The piece lays out what President Trump has said about reports of Google bias, then provides a platform for the search engine to deny, deny, deny.
“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” a Google spokesperson told CNN. “We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.” – READ MORE
