Texas GOP shares arrest mug shot to attack Beto O’Rourke for skipping debate with Cruz

The Texas Republican Party invoked a decades-old mug shot from Rep. Beto O’Rourke‘s (D-Texas) prior arrest as part of a series of jabs at the congressman for declining to debate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“There’s always the chance that Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation…” the Texas GOP tweeted from its official account late Tuesday.

The tweet included O’Rourke’s mugshot from an arrest. The photo included a message that reads: “Sorry, Can’t debate. Had a little too much to drink.”

The mugshot appeared to reference a DWI arrest O'Rourke experienced more than 20 years ago. It was one of several photos posted on the Texas GOP account mocking O'Rourke over his decision not to debate Cruz on Friday in Dallas. O'Rourke is challenging Cruz for his Senate seat in November.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas’ U.S. Senate race, announced that he is ducking a debate that had been scheduled for this Friday, blustering that it “is not going to happen.”

O’Rourke was appearing at the 2018 Texas Disability Issues Forum in Austin when he opined, “Friday in Dallas is not going to happen, but I’m convinced we will debate. I’m convinced there will be a number of debates.”

Just not this Friday.

In late July, Cruz strategist Jeff Roe sent a letter to O'Rourke, suggesting five debates: August 31 in Dallas on "Jobs/Taxes/Federal Regulations/National Economy"; September 14 in McAllen on "Immigration/Border Security/Criminal Justice/Supreme Court"; September 21 in San Antonio on "Foreign Policy/National Security"; October 5 in Houston on "Energy/Trade/Texas Economy"; and October 12 in Lubbock on "Healthcare/Obamacare."