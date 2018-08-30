New Jersey Billboard Calls Trump An ‘Idiot.’ Town Gets Furious.

Many New Jersey residents expressed their outrage after a billboard with a picture of President Trump captioned, “Our Leader: The Idiot” went up in their area.

Anti-Trump billboard erected in New Jersey: "Our leader the idiot" https://t.co/gaZpA3x1wx pic.twitter.com/Yr9SVhxBrd — The Hill (@thehill) August 23, 2018

A political activist from the Bronx, Neil Harrison, bought the billboard, which was owned by Out Front Media. Harrison said he paid roughly $1,000 for it so he could use it to help him promote and spread “his message against the president.” Harrison claimed he chose New Jersey for his message rather than New York because New York does not allow political messages on billboards. He told News 12 New Jersey, “Manafort was convicted. Cohen’s giving up everything he can, and we’re hoping that Trump is next. Basically that’s what we are out here for. I’m an activist and that’s what I do. And we’re trying to drum up some real support here.”

Union Township Public Information Officer Natalie Pineiro, who acknowledged the billboard did not violate any local ordinance or law, told the Associated Press that the Monday following the introduction of the billboard she received “dozens” of voicemails from residents angered by the billboard’s contents. She added that over 100 negative comments on the town’s Facebook page were posted. – READ MORE

A group of activists vandalized a California billboard early Thursday to criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid backlash to the Trump administration’s previous policy separating children from families who illegally cross the southern border.

The blue billboard from a junk company featuring a photo of a surprised child originally read “We make junk disappear,” according to The Mercury News. It was redone to read “We make kids disappear – I.C.E.”

A group called Indecline, a self-described “activist art collective,” took credit for the vandalized billboard online.

A video posted on social media showcases three sweatshirt-clad and masked individuals climbing up to the billboard and writing the new message. – READ MORE