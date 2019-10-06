WATCH: Trump Releases Video Mocking ‘Pinocchio’ Adam Schiff For Allegedly Lying About Whistleblower

On Friday, President Donald Trump blasted Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his allegedly false statements about the contact that his staff has reportedly had with the CIA whistleblower by tweeting out a video that used video clips from the Disney movie “Pinocchio” to imply that Schiff had lied about the events.

The video mocking Schiff comes after The Washington Post gave Schiff Four Pinocchios for his claims that his committee had not spoken to the whistleblower.

"LYIN' SHIFTY SCHIFF!" Trump tweeted with the video.