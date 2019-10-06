Melania Trump Brings Out Hundreds of Thrilled Wyoming Residents Who Line Streets to See Her

Our beautiful first lady Melania Trump traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week.

Her goal was to meet up with some Boy Scouts — and to spread her Be Best agenda to yet another group of young kids in America.

The first lady kicked off her two-day trip with an outdoor adventure.

And she spent her Thursday afternoon rafting down Snake River with a group of fourth graders.

She first met with a group of Boy Scouts — before then hopping on board the raft for a tour of the great outdoors.

Hundreds of people lined the streets — all eager to greet Melania Trump and welcome her to their town.

Our fake news media would have you believe that people would be waiting to stone her to death. – READ MORE