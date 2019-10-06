Susan Collins Joins Romney in Condemning Trump for Urging Biden Probe: ‘Completely Inappropriate’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Saturday joined her colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) in condemning President Donald Trump for suggesting China investigate the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, calling the move “completely inappropriate.”

“I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent. … It’s completely inappropriate,” Collins told the Bangor Daily News.

The Maine Republican’s comments come after President Trump said China should investigate the Biden family for alleged corruption.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as Ukraine,” the president told reporters outside the White House ahead of a visit to Florida to deliver remarks on Medicare.

As Breitbart News reported, Hunter Biden's investment company secured a $1.5 billion investment deal with the Bank of China after traveling with his father on Air Force Two to the country in 2013.