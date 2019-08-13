WATCH: Trump Predicted in 2015 Bill Clinton Would Have a ‘Lot of Problems’ Due to His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

In the wake of convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious reported suicide, many are speculating whether or not there was any foul play, particularly given the many powerful people who had longstanding relationships with Epstein – including Bill Clinton.

While Donald Trump also had a relationship with the late Epstein, he made a curious prediction about Bill Clinton during an interview in 2015.

All the way back in 2015, Donald Trump warned us that Bill Clinton will be having problems for his trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s island.. Has POTUS ever been wrong?🤔pic.twitter.com/a8DGa78Nfa — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) August 12, 2019

During an onstage interview by Sean Hannity during the annual Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Washington, DC that year, the Fox News host asked the future president for his thoughts on Bill Clinton.

“Nice guy,” Trump said, before going in a completely different direction.

He's "got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein. Lot of problems."