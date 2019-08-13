WATCH: Beto livestreams struggling to change flat tire — loosens lug nuts with his fingers!

While all of other Democrat presidential candidates chomped corn dogs and pork chops at the Iowa State Fair last weekend, Beto O’Rourke was busted on the side of the road 2020.

O’Rourke rolled up his sleeves to get to work fixing a flat on a gas-guzzling Toyota Tundra in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday. The 17-second clip shows O’Rourke in a crisp blue shirt and fresh completely clean pants as he wrestles with a lug wrench, before loosening the lug nuts with his fingers.

Beto changes a tire pic.twitter.com/i41vUH0OmE — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) August 11, 2019

The video then cuts to O’Rourke crouched alongside the truck, with the jack mounted under the running boards, as he begins to awkwardly crank on the handle.

“Well Cynthia, I’m changing the tire on this truck,” he said. – READ MORE