Lindsey Graham reiterates support for red-flag gun laws: ‘2nd Amendment is not a suicide pact’

There are plenty of judicial proceedings every day in America where somebody is adjudged to be a danger to themselves and others and they’re put into a mental health facility. That goes on all the time, so that process would apply to gun ownership.

Nobody’s going to lose their gun unless they have their day in court, but we’re not going to create a situation where the cops sit on the sidelines and watch somebody blow up when there are plenty of warning signs. The Second Amendment is not a suicide pact, so we have judicial hearings all over America every day, dealing with people who become a danger to themselves and others, and this is just an extension of that concept.