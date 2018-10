WATCH: TRUMP LIVE — FIRED UP at Kansas Rally, Hammering “Angry Left-Wing Mob”

President Donald Trump’s live rally from Topeka, Kansas, is off to a rowdy start.

Trump took to the podium and quickly began savaging the Democratic party.

“Democrats have become the party of crime,” Trump said.

This story is developing.

