HE IS IN: Kavanaugh CONFIRMED to U.S. Supreme Court
Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court on Saturday after a 50-48-1 vote by the U.S. Senate.
Kavanaugh’s confirmation followed a bloody and partisan battle waged by the Democrats to stop President Donald Trump’s second selection to the high court.
The antics of Sen. Dianne Feinstein — which could have included illegal tactics — to smear Kavanaugh and destroy his chances at confirmation will go down in history as one of the dirtiest campaigns of political skullduggery in U.S. history.
A failed and ugly campaign that promised to soil the Senate and Democrats for years.
This story is developing.
I’m not tired of winning……..Victory! pic.twitter.com/ZAhmFVh9LH
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018