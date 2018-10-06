HE IS IN: Kavanaugh CONFIRMED to U.S. Supreme Court

    True Pundit

    Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court on Saturday after a 50-48-1 vote by the U.S. Senate.

    Kavanaugh’s confirmation followed a bloody and partisan battle waged by the Democrats to stop President Donald Trump’s second selection to the high court.

    The antics of Sen. Dianne Feinstein — which could have included illegal tactics — to smear Kavanaugh and destroy his chances at confirmation will go down in history as one of the dirtiest campaigns of political skullduggery in U.S. history.

    A failed and ugly campaign that promised to soil the Senate and Democrats for years.

    This story is developing.

