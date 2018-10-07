WATCH: Fox News contributor falls out of chair while taking selfie with beer, Laura Ingraham on air

A Fox News contributor jokingly fell out of his chair on Friday night while trying to take a selfie with host Laura Ingraham and a six-pack of beer.

Raymond Arroyo appeared on the network Friday following news that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had secured enough votesnecessary to be confirmed to the high court.

The pair, however, were discussing the “selfie suicide movement” that has been developing over several years. – READ MORE

On Friday, after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) infamously voted no on the Senate cloture vote regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court, Fox News host Laura Ingraham, furious that Murkowski had ignored the fact that no corroborative evidence had been presented supporting any of the allegations against Kavanaugh, fired off a tweet that was a genuine warning shot across the bow:

I like Alaska…a lot. Maybe it’s time to run for Senate after all. @lisamurkowski has abandoned all principles of due process and fairness. Disgraceful. “#ConfirmKavanaugh — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 5, 2018

Ingraham would be more qualified than Murkowski in every way; before she became a major radio and TV personality she graduated from Duke University and got her J.D. from the University of Virginia. She then worked as a speechwriter in the Reagan administration in the late 1980s and as a judicial clerk in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York before clerking for United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Murkowski? She got her J.D. from the Willamette University College of Law. How did she initially get her Senate seat? She was appointed in 2002 by her father, who was the governor of the state. – READ MORE