WATCH: Trump Hammers Socialism, Takes Veiled Shot At Ocasio-Cortez

“Socialism promises prosperity, but it delivers poverty,” Trump said. “Socialism promises unity, but it delivers hatred and it delivers division. Socialism promises a better future, but it always returns to the darkest chapters of the past. That never fails. It always happens.”

"Socialism is a sad and discredited ideology rooted in the total ignorance of history and human nature, which is why socialism, eventually, must always give rise to tyranny, which it does," Trump continued. "Socialists profess a love of diversity, but they always insist on absolute conformity."