Rapper Cardi B Slams Jussie Smollett: ‘F*cked Up Black History Month’ (VIDEO)

Rapper Cardi B Blasted Empire Actor Jussie Smollett For Ruining Black History Month, Following Allegations That He Paid Two Men To Conduct A Hoax Hate Crime Against Him.

“I’m really disappointed in him, bro,” Cardi B admitted during an Instagram live stream. “I feel like he fucked up Black History Month, bro. Like, damn. I’m not gonna say, yet. Until he say it out his mouth that it was fake and the shit was staged, I don’t want to completely blame him, because somebody I was talking to they said police in Chicago are racists.”

“So they might probably try to frame him and make him look like he’s a liar,” the rapper continued. “But if he’s not, than bro you fucked up, for real. Like, why would you do that?”

Cardi B gave her opinion on the Jussie Smollett case on Instagram live. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6AYU7cT5nL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2019

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is known for not mincing her words. Last month, she blasted President Donald Trump for his role in the government shutdown while describing his supporters as “fucking racist rednecks.”- READ MORE