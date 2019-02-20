Report: Smollett’s Role In ‘Empire’ Getting ‘Slashed’

Will it be a classic case of a self-fulfilling prophecy? In an uncomfirmed report last week, a Chicago ABC affiliate said sources close to the investigation believed that actor Jussie Smollett allegedly staged the attack on himself because he was getting written off of “Empire.” In a new, likewise unconfirmed report, TMZ says unnamed production sources told them Smollett’s role in the show is already getting “slashed,” even before any potential formal charges are brought against the embattled star.

“Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ screen time is getting slashed in the wake of a growing sentiment that he staged the so-called ‘attack,'” TMZ reports. Citing “production sources,” TMZ reports that the actor “was supposed to have 9 scenes and a big musical number in the second to the last episode — which is being shot now — but, 5 of his scenes have been cut, and his musical number has been 86’d.”

Even in the four remaining scenes, TMZ reports, he’s supposedly “no longer the focus”; instead, he is set to appear in ensemble moments, where “he’s flanked by a number of cast members.” According to the outlet, Smollett is thus spending less time on set this week, working just Friday and possibly Thursday, with no rehearsal time scheduled.

Meanwhile, the writers are busy heavily reworking the script, TMZ’s sources say, having already produced “multiple revisions.” – READ MORE