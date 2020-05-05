WATCH: Trump Explains Why He Does Not Want Dr. Fauci to Testify Before the House

President Donald Trump is sharing why he will not allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before the House.

“The House is a setup. The House is a bunch of Trump-haters,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday morning.

REPORTER: Why won’t you let Fauci testify before the House? TRUMP: “Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters … they, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.” pic.twitter.com/G3G5OoV5IV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020

He continued, “They put every Trump hater on the committee, the same old stuff. They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death. … The House has put on an oversight committee Maxine Waters and Maloney, the same people, and it’s just a setup.” – READ MORE

