Tattoo Shop Owner Arrested For Reopening; Owner: I Have No Regrets, I Had To Take A Stand

A North Carolina business owner and father of three defied a stay-at-home order and reopened his tattoo business on Wednesday.

However, within ten minutes of the reopening, Matthew “Jax” Myers was cuffed by police, escorted out of his business, and charged with “violating ‘Emergency Prohibitions and Restrictions, North Carolina General Statute 14-288.20A,’ an offense that carries up to a $1,000 fine or a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail if convicted,” according to The Blaze.

The government, via a stay-at-home order, has effectively shut down Myers’ Apex Tattoo Factory for weeks, now. He has not qualified for any loans or assistance programs.

Myers said he was aware of the lockdown order and police warned him not to reopen, but he saw no other way.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen. I’ve done nothing wrong,” the shop owner told WRAL-TV, adding, “When you can put a father of three in jail for opening his business because nobody will give me a loan, and let alone help me. My own bank, nobody is helping us.” – read more

