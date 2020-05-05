Kansas City mayor defends ‘Nazi-like’ policy registering people attending church

A conservative law firm is calling a new order in Kansas City, Missouri, “Nazi-like” for requiring churches to “surveil, track, and spy” on anyone who attends an in-person service, but the mayor is pushing back on that characterization.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued the 10/10/10 rule in effect May 5, ordering that nonessential businesses, like churches, can have 10 people inside and 50 people outside as long as they practice social distancing. Although, the mayor said they “need to keep track of those who come in” for than 10 minutes when he announced it in late April, the written order states they “should consider maintaining a record of customers,” which the mayor’s office says is voluntary.

In addition, nonessential businesses can operate at 10 percent maximum capacity.

The order states that by recording names and contact information, the health department will be able “to more quickly trace, test, and isolate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19.” The religious liberty group fears that anyone who doesn’t provide their information won’t be allowed in.

“Kansas City asks organizations that typically record attendance, like many church gatherings on Sundays…to maintain those records however they prefer in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak,” Lucas told Fox News in a statement Tuesday. “The government will not create or keep any records.”

The mayor, in his announcement, said, “Our goal isn’t to see what everyone is doing and be Big Brother,” according to FOX 4, but that’s not how many in the community see it.

At least one church feared its rights were being violated and contacted Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a legal nonprofit that has been defending churches amid coronavirus lockdown orders. – READ MORE

