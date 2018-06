WATCH: Trump Delivers Update On Melania Trump — Slams Media Speculation On Her Health

President Trump delivered an update on first lady Melania Trump’s health during a “Fox & Friends” interview from the White House Friday.

“[She] is really doing great. She is doing great,” Trump said – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1