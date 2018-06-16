WATCH: Lou Dobbs Says White House Should ‘Assign’ Someone to ‘Slap the Hell out Of’ Reporters at Briefing

Dobbs first called Thursday’s briefing a “shameful spectacle of grandstanding and childish temper tantrums.” Referring to White House reporter and CNN contributor Brian Karem, Dobbs then said this: “You would think someone would be assigned to slap the hell out of somebody.”

He then added: “We’ll talk to our panel tonight about whether it’s time the bar some of these so-called journalists from the White House briefing room permanently.” – READ MORE

