WATCH: Lou Dobbs Says White House Should ‘Assign’ Someone to ‘Slap the Hell out Of’ Reporters at Briefing

Posted on by
Dobbs first called Thursday’s briefing a “shameful spectacle of grandstanding and childish temper tantrums.” Referring to White House reporter and CNN contributor Brian Karem, Dobbs then said this: “You would think someone would be assigned to slap the hell out of somebody.”

He then added: “We’ll talk to our panel tonight about whether it’s time the bar some of these so-called journalists from the White House briefing room permanently.” – READ MORE

Lou Dobbs Says White House Should ‘Assign’ Someone to ‘Slap the Hell out Of’ Reporters at Briefing
The attack on the White House press corps continued Thursday night on Fox Business when host Lou Dobbs insisted that the White House should assign someone with the specific job of slapping reporters.

