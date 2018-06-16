Politics TV
‘Quiet’ — Trump Dominates Reporter Who Interrupts Him (VIDEO)
President Trump asserted his dominance over a reporter Friday morning when he curbed an outburst with just three words.
Following his Friday morning interview with “Fox and Friends,” President Trump gave other media outlets an opportunity to ask questions.
The North Korean Summit was naturally a large point of emphasis for those in attendance.
dailycaller.com