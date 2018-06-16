‘Quiet’ — Trump Dominates Reporter Who Interrupts Him (VIDEO)

President Trump asserted his dominance over a reporter Friday morning when he curbed an outburst with just three words.

Following his Friday morning interview with “Fox and Friends,” President Trump gave other media outlets an opportunity to ask questions.

The North Korean Summit was naturally a large point of emphasis for those in attendance.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1