WATCH: Trump calls reporter ‘so obnoxious’ for questions on North Korea
President Trump called a CBS News female reporter “so obnoxious” while taking questions on the White House lawn on Friday morning.
“Quiet!” President Trump says to a reporter: “She’s so obnoxious. Quiet.” pic.twitter.com/nZE0bUPGoP
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2018
“Quiet,” Trump said to CBS correspondent Weijia Jiang while several reporters attempted to ask questions.
“She’s so obnoxious,” the president added to someone standing next to him before saying again to Jiang, “Quiet.” – READ MORE
