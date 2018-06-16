Outraged Residents Fill Business’ Lawn With Hundreds Of Flags On Flag Day After Town Told Owner To Remove ‘Excessive’ Display

Back in the beginning of June, a realty company in Chelmsford, a small town in the liberal state of Massachusetts, lined up some 200 flags along its office’s property to celebrate America’s veterans on Memorial Day.

“This is a commercial establishment located at a busy intersection. It was in the front lawn of that particular property, and in the opinion of our code enforcement officer, the building commissioner, it was a violation,” said Michael McCall, Chelmsford’s assistant town manager.

The town ordered the real estate company to take down some flags, but the company actually added flags to the display after the story hit the newspapers and airwaves.

“That story prompted a public outcry. Supporters added more flags to the display, bringing the total to 700,” CBS-Boston reported. “‘People have come out of the woodwork to plant them, and they’re telling us their personal stories,’ said Crandall.”- READ MORE

