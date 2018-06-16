Entertainment Politics
Jim Carrey Draws Cartoon Character Urinating On Trump’s Grave
Jim Carrey continued to add to his ever-expanding, politically-charged and increasingly bizarre portfolio Friday by posting a new cartoon borrowing from the hit comic strip “Calvin & Hobbes” that featured Calvin urinating on President Trump’s grave.
In the caption, Carrey said: “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!”
Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018
The inscription on the cartoon grave reads: “HERE LIES NO.45. WENT TO HELL AND TOOK THE GOP WITH HIM.” – READ MORE
