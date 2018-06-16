True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Jim Carrey Draws Cartoon Character Urinating On Trump’s Grave

Posted on by
Share:

Jim Carrey continued to add to his ever-expanding, politically-charged and increasingly bizarre portfolio Friday by posting a new cartoon borrowing from the hit comic strip “Calvin & Hobbes” that featured Calvin urinating on President Trump’s grave.

In the caption, Carrey said: “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!”

The inscription on the cartoon grave reads: “HERE LIES NO.45. WENT TO HELL AND TOOK THE GOP WITH HIM.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Jim Carrey Draws Cartoon Character Urinating On Trump's Grave
Jim Carrey Draws Cartoon Character Urinating On Trump's Grave

Jim Carrey continued to add to his ever-expanding, politically-charged and increasingly bizarre portfolio Friday by posting a new cartoon borrowing from the hit comic strip "Calvin & Hobbes" that featured Calvin urinating on President Trump's grave.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: