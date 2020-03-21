WATCH: Trump calls out reporter when she says government was unprepared on coronavirus testing

President Donald Trump shot down a reporter’s question during a coronavirus media briefing on Thursday over previous accusations of racism made by her network.

NBC’s Kristen Welker asked a pointed question about the government’s preparedness in relation to the pandemic, and the president fired back.

“You did say a few days ago, though, you did have a sense that this was a pandemic that was coming, so why was the United States not prepared with more testing?” asked Welker. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --